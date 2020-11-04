Senator John Cornyn projected to win Texas Senate race

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas fended off Democrat MJ Hegar, raising GOP hopes of weathering a potential blue wave on Capitol Hill.

With 92 percent of the vote counted, Cornyn was leading 53.7 percent to Hegar’s 43.7 percent.

In a statement, Hegar urged supporters and fellow Democrats to be encouraged by the state’s growing transgression in parties.

Regardless, the last time Texas elected a Democrat to the senate was back in 1988, and Republicans worked this cycle to extend the states' long red streak in the face of cultural and demographic shifts.

In 2014, Cornyn won his third term with 61.5 percent of the vote.

Six years early he won a second term with 54.8 percent.

