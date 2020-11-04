Advertisement

State Senate Judith Zaffinrini projects to secure seat

Incumbent Democrat Zaffirini has served as a state senator since 1987
Senator Judith Zaffirini(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -It looks like the Texas Senate race for District 21 will stay with Senator Judith Zaffirini here in Webb county.

Republican challenger Frank Pomeroy is the pastor for the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, the site of the mass shooting that killed 26 people in 2017.

Early voting numbers have Zaffirini up 72 percent with Pomeroy at 27.

We caught up with Senator Zaffirini and heard what she says if she were re-elected.

Zaffirini says, “What would be different would be with the legislature convenes in January the number 1 issue will be the pandemic and the impact on the budget. That will be of critical importance, for example, if you take one area just as education.”

Zaffirini went on to say that the number one priority is to defend education which includes the needs of students and teachers.

State Senate District 21 is a sprawling district that stretches from the border here in Laredo, through Wilson County just east of San Antonio, past San Marcos, and into parts of South Austin.

