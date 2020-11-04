Trump claims victory with several states still undetermined

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As election day continues into Wednesday, President Trump and Joe Biden are still locked in a tight race for the White House.

The president and first lady along with the vice president and Mrs. Pence taking the stage in the east room of the white just before 2:30 a.m. eastern time.

President Trump speaking to supporters gathered for his election night speech.

With millions of votes still to be counted, President Trump falsely claims he won the election, although the winner of the presidency has not been determined.

Trump said, “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

