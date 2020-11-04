Two vehicle accident reported at Soria Dr. and El Sabinal Ln.
Video shows two cars that collided at Soria Dr. and El Sabinal Lane.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two men are injured in a two-vehicle accident in South Laredo.
The Laredo Police Department responded to an accident at the intersection of Soria Dr. and El Sabinal Lane.
At least one man was seen taken on a stretcher.
We’ll have more details on the accident as it develops.
