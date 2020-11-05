Border Patrol agents foil tandem human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over two dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody during two separate human smuggling attempts.

The incident happened on Nov. 4 when agents received a tip regarding two pick up trucks that exited a ranch on Farm to Market road with several individuals in the bed of the vehicle.

One of the trucks drove through a nearby ranch where several individuals got up and attempted to flee on foot.

Meanwhile, the second vehicle veered off the road and into another ranch several miles from the first vehicle.

Agents searched both areas and were able to recover a total of 32 undocumented immigrants who were believed to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

All were taken into custody and the vehicles were turned over to DPS.

