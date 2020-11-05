Catholic Diocese holds flu vaccine drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to keep our elderly and young as safe as possible from becoming ill this flu season, Catholic Charities partnered with the City of Laredo Health Department to offer free flu shots.

The drive took place on Thursday at San Martin De Porras Church with nursing students from Texas A&M International University administering the injection.

With active COVID cases on the rise, Diocese of Laredo Bishop James Tamayo says it’s important to keep our most vulnerable population safe.

“It’s very important because of course we have coronavirus and that can weaken a system, if you get the flu also, so that doubly is of concern for us, so this opportunity is invaluable for all the people."

By the end of the clinic, 250 vaccines were given.

Organizers are looking into holding a future clinic.

