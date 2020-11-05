Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The write in candidate for the race in District 8 had a comfortable lead since the first set of numbers were released on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, with 100% of the early voting numbers in, that has not changed.

Alyssa Cigarroa knew her race would be challenging, but it was a challenge she was ready to take on.

Cigarroa is not only a write in, she is also one of the younger candidates running for District 8. KGNS got to talk to her and she says she has a lot of plans for the downtown area if she wins.

Cigarroa is happy with a good percentage of early voters in District 8 having faith in her to make changes to benefit their neighborhoods. She knew being a write in candidate would have it’s difficulties but she is feeling optimistic.

“We are very excited where the numbers stand right now, but we know that there are many more votes to come. It is beautiful to see the residents are excited about a change and hopeful things can get better in their neighborhood.”

She says she poured a lot of energy and effort to connect with the community.

She loved getting to know the people in the district, knocking door to door and hearing people in the communities stories.

One of the main messages she wants the community to know is that she cares.

Cigarroa is grateful for all the support of her friends, family, and the community.

She says she has the same motives she had when she started her campaign, which is showing integrity and transparency to the district.

The incumbent, Roberto Balli, has served as city councilman for that district for the past 6 years.

