Advertisement

Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8

Alyssa Cigarroa knew being a write in candidate would have it’s difficulties, but she is feeling optimistic.
By Michaela Romero
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The write in candidate for the race in District 8 had a comfortable lead since the first set of numbers were released on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, with 100% of the early voting numbers in, that has not changed.

Alyssa Cigarroa knew her race would be challenging, but it was a challenge she was ready to take on.

Cigarroa is not only a write in, she is also one of the younger candidates running for District 8. KGNS got to talk to her and she says she has a lot of plans for the downtown area if she wins.

Cigarroa is happy with a good percentage of early voters in District 8 having faith in her to make changes to benefit their neighborhoods. She knew being a write in candidate would have it’s difficulties but she is feeling optimistic.

“We are very excited where the numbers stand right now, but we know that there are many more votes to come. It is beautiful to see the residents are excited about a change and hopeful things can get better in their neighborhood.”

She says she poured a lot of energy and effort to connect with the community.

She loved getting to know the people in the district, knocking door to door and hearing people in the communities stories.

One of the main messages she wants the community to know is that she cares.

Cigarroa is grateful for all the support of her friends, family, and the community.

She says she has the same motives she had when she started her campaign, which is showing integrity and transparency to the district.

The incumbent, Roberto Balli, has served as city councilman for that district for the past 6 years.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Panther’s Connection Moving on

Updated: 5 hours ago
United South wins our Week 2 King of the Mountain voting!

News

Zapata County turns red for 2020 election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
According to preliminary results published by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, President Donald Trump won Zapata County on Tuesday night with support from 52.5% of voters.

News

Mobile jury selection

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Local judges conduct curbside jury qualification process

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The judges are planning to move forward on some pending criminal trials that have been postponed for over six to eight months.

News

Webb County high voting turnout results in delayed results

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Webb County is seeing a record high voting turnout, so naturally the counting process is taking longer than in year’s past.

Latest News

News

BP finds 24 undocumented people inside home

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agency says none of the individuals in the home were wearing personal protective equipment.

News

Free COVID mobile testing kiosk in west Laredo

Updated: 12 hours ago
This site is located in Independence Hills Regional Park and it’s an oral swab test.

News

Early voting totals show all eight propositions passed

Updated: 12 hours ago
Propositions A through H which tackles moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto power, candidate filing fees, the city manager’s qualifications and much more passed with flying colors.

Local

Race for City Council District Five results in runoff

Updated: 14 hours ago
It looks like the race for City Council District Five will result in a runoff election.

Local

Congressman Cuellar wins District 28

Updated: 15 hours ago
It looks like Congressman Henry Cuellar will hang on to his seat.