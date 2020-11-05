Advertisement

Dozens become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

People were bought in one by one after waiting in line outside the George P. Kazen Federal Building to take part in their naturalization ceremony.
Naturalization ceremony
Naturalization ceremony(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of people are now U.S. citizens and some of them can now participate in the democracy of the country they have been living in for years.

The ceremony looked a little different as officials had to take COVID-19 safety precautions into account.

People were bought in one by one after waiting in line outside the George P. Kazen Federal Building to take part in their naturalization ceremony.

Margarita says she is proud to finally be able to call herself a U.S. citizen as she’ll be able to vote now.

“My exam I did it back in September, and I was anxiously waiting to become a citizen before the presidential election, because it’s very important to vote, to understand who is governing on my behalf. No, it was not possible because I barely became a citizen today, but god willing, in four years or even the next local election, I will vote.”

Margarita adds that she is grateful she was able to become a citizen after years of living in this country.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy
UPDATE: Driver arrested and one dead after chase results in crash
Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election

Latest News

District 7 City Council race heading to runoff
Panthers versus Bulldogs live on the Digital News Desk
Local priest tests positive for COVID-19
Health Department offering free flu clinic