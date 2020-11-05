Dozens become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of people are now U.S. citizens and some of them can now participate in the democracy of the country they have been living in for years.

The ceremony looked a little different as officials had to take COVID-19 safety precautions into account.

People were bought in one by one after waiting in line outside the George P. Kazen Federal Building to take part in their naturalization ceremony.

Margarita says she is proud to finally be able to call herself a U.S. citizen as she’ll be able to vote now.

“My exam I did it back in September, and I was anxiously waiting to become a citizen before the presidential election, because it’s very important to vote, to understand who is governing on my behalf. No, it was not possible because I barely became a citizen today, but god willing, in four years or even the next local election, I will vote.”

Margarita adds that she is grateful she was able to become a citizen after years of living in this country.

