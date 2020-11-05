Driver arrested and three injured after chase results in crash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop resulted in a driver fleeing from authorities and crashing into the gate of a local business.

The incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the 1000 block of South Sacred Heart Drive when a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Black Malibu.

The driver allegedly refused, sent officers on a brief chase, and then crashed into the gate of a snack business.

The driver then got out and fled on foot, but was arrested shortly after.

Three passengers sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital, one of them sustained serious bodily injuries.

DPS is still investigating the incident.

