Advertisement

H-E-B distributes Feast of Sharing meals to food bank

This year H-E-B was forced to alter its annual Feast of Sharing event due to the ongoing pandemic
By Barbara Campos
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An annual event that feeds hundreds-of-thousands of residents across Texas did not go on this year; however, organizers continued the mission to help feed the less fortunate.

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing takes place every year at the Sames Auto Arena and because of the ongoing pandemic, the grocery store chain could not hold the event, but it still managed to provide families with a fresh meal.

On Wednesday, representatives with H-E-B were out at the South Texas Food Bank distributing ready to eat packaged holiday meals.

H-E-B Store Director Ricardo Garcia says the store’s efforts are being carried out throughout Texas and even in some parts across the border.

Organizers say they are hoping to continue the Feast of Sharing tradition next year.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy
Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8
Election Day part two: Final results still pending
Two vehicle accident reported at Soria Dr. and El Sabinal Ln.
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election

Latest News

H-E-B distributes meals to food bank
Driver arrested and three injured after chase results in crash
Border Patrol agents foil tandem human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
Texans close team facility after player tests positive