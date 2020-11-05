H-E-B distributes Feast of Sharing meals to food bank

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An annual event that feeds hundreds-of-thousands of residents across Texas did not go on this year; however, organizers continued the mission to help feed the less fortunate.

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing takes place every year at the Sames Auto Arena and because of the ongoing pandemic, the grocery store chain could not hold the event, but it still managed to provide families with a fresh meal.

On Wednesday, representatives with H-E-B were out at the South Texas Food Bank distributing ready to eat packaged holiday meals.

H-E-B Store Director Ricardo Garcia says the store’s efforts are being carried out throughout Texas and even in some parts across the border.

Organizers say they are hoping to continue the Feast of Sharing tradition next year.

