Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo

Right now there is a heavy police presence and paramedics at the intersection of Santa Ursula Ave. and Lafayette St. where two bodies were found.
Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident
Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating what seems to be an auto-pedestrian accident in central Laredo.

Right now there is a heavy police presence and paramedics at the intersection of Santa Ursula Ave. and Lafayette St. where two bodies were found.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to get to your destination.+

Police say the individuals appeared to be responsive.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy
Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8
Election Day part two: Final results still pending
Two vehicle accident reported at Soria Dr. and El Sabinal Ln.
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election

Latest News

H-E-B distributes meals to food bank
Driver arrested and three injured after chase results in crash
Border Patrol agents foil tandem human smuggling attempt
Texans close team facility after player tests positive