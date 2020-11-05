Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating what seems to be an auto-pedestrian accident in central Laredo.

Right now there is a heavy police presence and paramedics at the intersection of Santa Ursula Ave. and Lafayette St. where two bodies were found.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to get to your destination.+

Police say the individuals appeared to be responsive.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.