Advertisement

Nurse saves woman’s life while volunteering at Indiana polls

By WISH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - She was in the right place, at the right time. A nurse volunteering at a polling location in Indianapolis ended up saving a voter’s life.

It happened Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colby Snyder was volunteering as a poll worker for the first time in the hopes she could help lines move faster.

A woman waiting to vote passed out. Snyder stepped in, used an automated external defibrillator and helped her until an ambulance arrived.

"It’s cool that you’re able to do something. When we are doing compressions and stuff, it’s awesome you can literally save someone with your hands, " Snyder said.

The woman is still hospitalized. Snyder said she hopes to visit her soon.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy
Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8
Election Day part two: Final results still pending
Two vehicle accident reported at Soria Dr. and El Sabinal Ln.
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election

Latest News

Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
Weakened Eta drenches Honduras; could reach Gulf of Mexico
EXPLAINING RACE CALLS: Presidential race too early to call
Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
Biden pushes closer to victory as Trump presses legal threats