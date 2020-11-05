News
Panther’s Connection Moving on
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST
Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -
Badgers Hold on for Victory
Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
Bruni gets out to an early lead and hold on down the stretch for a 30-27 win over Sabinal.
Panthers Unleash Running Game on Mustangs
Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
United South picks up their first win of the season.
Hawks Soar in 2nd Half to Pick up Victory
Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
The Hawks jumped back into district play taking on La Grulla and at the half it looked like the Hawks would never get off the ground.
Longhorns Dominate in Battle of the United’s
Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
It was a game many had circled on their calendars when the schedule came out as maybe the game of the year.
Knights make History with First Home Game
Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
It was a historic night for the St. Augustine football program, playing their first ever home game.
Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
By
Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.
St. Augustine football team prepare for first game
Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
Tuesday night, the team of 16 all gathered at the St. Augustine High School cafeteria with their parents and coaches to kick-off the first football season.
Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams
Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
By
Joseph Hennessy
and
Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.
NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7
Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
By
TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.
St. Augustine is ready for some football!
Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
Since St. Augustine is a private school, they will not be playing other teams in the city but they will travel to play other schools in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Kerville.