Police searching for man accused of robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

The Laredo Police Department released these images of a man and they are asking for the community’s help in identifying him.

Authorities say the subject fled the scene in a grey Nissan Altima.

If you have any information regarding this man’s identity or his whereabouts, you can call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.