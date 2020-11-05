Police searching for man accused of robbery
Authorities say the subject fled the scene in a grey Nissan Altima
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a convenience store.
The Laredo Police Department released these images of a man and they are asking for the community’s help in identifying him.
Authorities say the subject fled the scene in a grey Nissan Altima.
If you have any information regarding this man’s identity or his whereabouts, you can call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.