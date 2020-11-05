Advertisement

Police searching for man believed to be tied to theft

Laredo Police released images of a man seen trespassing on the property and they are asking for the community’s help in identifying him.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to be accused of stealing a Yeti Ice chest.

Laredo Police released images of a man seen trespassing on the property and they are asking for the community’s help in identifying him.

If you have any information on either of these cases, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

