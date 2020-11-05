Still preoccupied with 85!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s the first week of November but it looks like we are going to get warmer as we head into the weekend.

On Thursday we will start out in the 60s and we’ll see a high of about 85 degrees.

Things won’t change much from here into the weekend.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 82 degrees, and the same will go on Saturday.

Looking into next week, on Sunday we will warm up to a high of 85 degrees and 88 on Monday, but with humidity and heat index we could reach a high of about 90 degrees.

As we enter the middle of November, it looks like we are going to stay somewhere in the 80s.

So far there are no significant changes but we could drop as we progress into the month.

