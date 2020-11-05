Students take part in Reading Rocks Contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students at a local middle school rocked out to their favorite piece of literature in a very unique way.

Washington Middle School held its Reading Rocks Contest where students got a chance to show their appreciation for some hidden gems by painting rocks based on their favorite book, character, or quote.

Students got creative and painted artwork from books such as Diary of Whimpey Kid, to Frankenstein and the Dork Diaries.

Congratulations to the four lucky winners and keep on rocking on!

