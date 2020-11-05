Texans close team facility after player tests positive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Houston Texans are going virtual after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team shut down facilities on Thursday.

The Texans found out about the diagnosis on Wednesday night and moved all team operations to virtual for Thursday.

ESPN has identified the positive player as linebacker Jacob Martin.

The Texans say contact tracing is underway as the player self-isolates.

The Texans are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Sunday.

