Texans close team facility after player tests positive

The videoboard inside NRG Stadium is seen showing the matchup before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Houston Texans are going virtual after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team shut down facilities on Thursday.

The Texans found out about the diagnosis on Wednesday night and moved all team operations to virtual for Thursday.

ESPN has identified the positive player as linebacker Jacob Martin.

The Texans say contact tracing is underway as the player self-isolates.

The Texans are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Sunday.

