Time cover shows ‘American reality’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – The cover of the latest edition of Time magazine is a nod to the bitter divisions in America amidst a pandemic and a presidential election.

The cover shows half of a torn-up American flag face mask, representing a nation torn apart by political and cultural polarization.

Time magazine’s new cover presents a stark image of America's deepening political and cultural polarization.(Source: Time magazine via CNN)

The symbolic use of a mask signifies how masks have been politicized in America in a way not seen in other countries.

In the cover story, journalist Molly Ball explores the question of how the president, whoever that turns out to be, will lead an increasingly divided nation.

Time magazine’s Nov. 16 issue goes on sale Friday.

