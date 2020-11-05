Trump supporters gather outside elections office in Las Vegas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dozens of people showed their support for President Trump outside an elections office near Las Vegas.

The supporters held signs and flags in support of the president outside the Clark County Elections Department in north Las Vegas overnight.

Demonstrators held signs that read, “Stop the steal, Nevada deserves better!”

Heavy police presence monitored the crowd to make sure things did not get out of hand.

Fortunately, no problems were reported.

