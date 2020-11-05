Waterline project to cause road closures near Shiloh and Loop 20

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project may hinder your morning commute if you travel along Shiloh and Bob Bullock Loop.

Private contractors will be installing a water line connection at the intersection of Shiloh and Loop 20 on Thursday from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Work will cause temporary traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience at the location of work.

Water services should not be affected during this time.

The construction should take roughly five hours to complete.

Motorists and pedestrians in the area are cautioned to avoid the construction area completely and to take alternate routes.

