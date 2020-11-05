Advertisement

Waterline project to cause road closures near Shiloh and Loop 20

A city project may hinder your morning commute if you travel along Shiloh and Bob Bullock Loop
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only(MGN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project may hinder your morning commute if you travel along Shiloh and Bob Bullock Loop.

Private contractors will be installing a water line connection at the intersection of Shiloh and Loop 20 on Thursday from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Work will cause temporary traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience at the location of work.

Water services should not be affected during this time.

The construction should take roughly five hours to complete.

Motorists and pedestrians in the area are cautioned to avoid the construction area completely and to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy
Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8
Election Day part two: Final results still pending
Two vehicle accident reported at Soria Dr. and El Sabinal Ln.
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election

Latest News

H-E-B distributes meals to food bank
Driver arrested and three injured after chase results in crash
Border Patrol agents foil tandem human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
Texans close team facility after player tests positive