Advertisement

Webb County high voting turnout results in delayed results

Webb County is seeing a record high voting turnout, so naturally the counting process is taking longer than in year’s past.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We waited nearly 48 hours to get the final election results for Webb County.

We spoke with the elections administrator and a poll watcher to find out why, and here’s what they had to say.

“This is the highest turnout we’ve had in the last 30 years," said Jose Salvador Tellez. "We’ve never had anything close.”

Webb County is seeing a record high voting turnout. So naturally, the counting process is taking longer than in year’s past.

“We’ve had a little delay in counting early voting because we have to keep in mind that we had 54,000 votes cast times three. That gives us 162,000 ballots that we have to count, and the machines have been running a little slower than anticipated.”

They finished counting the early votes as of noon Wednesday and continued into the evening counting those that were cast on Election Day.

There are multiple explanations for the hold up.

“On the ballot regarding the city propositions, there were a lot of people that didn’t vote, so the machine spits out those ballots when there’s not a vote on it," said Armando Lopez, poll watcher. "Or if there are markings in two areas, the machine spits those out, nd then it also spits out the write ins because those have to be counted one by one.”

This year, Lopez was a poll watcher for District 7 city council candidate Betty Flores.

Prior to this year’s election, he served as the elections judge for the central counting station in Webb County since 1992.

But with Lopez sitting out this election and a new judge taking over, the learning curve is yet another factor that has delayed the process.

Keep in mind that in Texas, the counting process could only begin on Election Day, whereas in other states elections offices could start counting sooner.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Panther’s Connection Moving on

Updated: 5 hours ago
United South wins our Week 2 King of the Mountain voting!

News

Zapata County turns red for 2020 election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
According to preliminary results published by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, President Donald Trump won Zapata County on Tuesday night with support from 52.5% of voters.

News

Mobile jury selection

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Local judges conduct curbside jury qualification process

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The judges are planning to move forward on some pending criminal trials that have been postponed for over six to eight months.

Latest News

News

Write in candidate leads race for City Council District 8

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michaela Romero
Alyssa Cigarroa knew being a write in candidate would have it’s difficulties, but she is feeling optimistic.

News

BP finds 24 undocumented people inside home

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agency says none of the individuals in the home were wearing personal protective equipment.

News

Free COVID mobile testing kiosk in west Laredo

Updated: 12 hours ago
This site is located in Independence Hills Regional Park and it’s an oral swab test.

News

Early voting totals show all eight propositions passed

Updated: 12 hours ago
Propositions A through H which tackles moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto power, candidate filing fees, the city manager’s qualifications and much more passed with flying colors.

Local

Race for City Council District Five results in runoff

Updated: 14 hours ago
It looks like the race for City Council District Five will result in a runoff election.

Local

Congressman Cuellar wins District 28

Updated: 15 hours ago
It looks like Congressman Henry Cuellar will hang on to his seat.