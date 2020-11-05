Webb County high voting turnout results in delayed results

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We waited nearly 48 hours to get the final election results for Webb County.

We spoke with the elections administrator and a poll watcher to find out why, and here’s what they had to say.

“This is the highest turnout we’ve had in the last 30 years," said Jose Salvador Tellez. "We’ve never had anything close.”

Webb County is seeing a record high voting turnout. So naturally, the counting process is taking longer than in year’s past.

“We’ve had a little delay in counting early voting because we have to keep in mind that we had 54,000 votes cast times three. That gives us 162,000 ballots that we have to count, and the machines have been running a little slower than anticipated.”

They finished counting the early votes as of noon Wednesday and continued into the evening counting those that were cast on Election Day.

There are multiple explanations for the hold up.

“On the ballot regarding the city propositions, there were a lot of people that didn’t vote, so the machine spits out those ballots when there’s not a vote on it," said Armando Lopez, poll watcher. "Or if there are markings in two areas, the machine spits those out, nd then it also spits out the write ins because those have to be counted one by one.”

This year, Lopez was a poll watcher for District 7 city council candidate Betty Flores.

Prior to this year’s election, he served as the elections judge for the central counting station in Webb County since 1992.

But with Lopez sitting out this election and a new judge taking over, the learning curve is yet another factor that has delayed the process.

Keep in mind that in Texas, the counting process could only begin on Election Day, whereas in other states elections offices could start counting sooner.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.