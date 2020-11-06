Accident near Mines Road and Trade Center Boulevard causing traffic
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident by Mines Road and Trade Center Boulevard is causing major traffic congestion in the area.
No word on if there are any injuries at the moment.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes to get to your destination.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.