Advertisement

Accident near Mines Road and Trade Center Boulevard causing traffic

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident by Mines Road and Trade Center Boulevard is causing major traffic congestion in the area.

No word on if there are any injuries at the moment.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes to get to your destination.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
UPDATE: Driver facing slew of charges in chase that claimed the life of passenger
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election
Local priest tests positive for COVID-19
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say

Latest News

Agents find 67 undocumented immigrants inside abaondoned tractor trailer
City makes adjustment to vehicle parade permit
School district speaks out after player collapses
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say