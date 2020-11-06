Agents find 67 undocumented immigrants inside abaondoned tractor trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over five-dozen undocumented immigrants inside a tractor-trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Nov. 6, shortly after midnight when agents received a tip from police regarding a suspicious tractor-trailer parked in front of a business on Mines Road.

When officers approached the trailer, they heard noises coming from inside the trailer. Officers broke the seal and found a total of 67 individuals who were from Mexico and Guatemala and were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals were taken into custody and the tractor-trailer was seized.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.