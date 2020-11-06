Advertisement

Agents find 67 undocumented immigrants inside abaondoned tractor trailer

Authorities approached an abandoned trailer that was parked in front of a business on Mines Road and heard voices coming from inside
Agents searched the trailer and found 67 undocumented immigrants inside
Agents searched the trailer and found 67 undocumented immigrants inside(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over five-dozen undocumented immigrants inside a tractor-trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Nov. 6, shortly after midnight when agents received a tip from police regarding a suspicious tractor-trailer parked in front of a business on Mines Road.

When officers approached the trailer, they heard noises coming from inside the trailer. Officers broke the seal and found a total of 67 individuals who were from Mexico and Guatemala and were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals were taken into custody and the tractor-trailer was seized.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
UPDATE: Driver facing slew of charges in chase that claimed the life of passenger
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election
Local priest tests positive for COVID-19
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say

Latest News

Accident near Mines Road and Trade Center Boulevard causing traffic
City makes adjustment to vehicle parade permit
School district speaks out after player collapses
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say