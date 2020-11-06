Advertisement

Authorities shut down stash house on Lyon Street

Federal agents searched the home and found ten undocumented immigrants
Agents find ten undocumented immigrants living in stash house
Agents find ten undocumented immigrants living in stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged stash house was shut down in Central Laredo by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident happened on Nov. 4, when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Lyon Street.

After a search of the home, agents found 10 undocumented immigrants living inside.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Ecuador and believed to be in the country illegally.

Border Patrol took custody and processed them accordingly.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
UPDATE: Driver facing slew of charges in chase that claimed the life of passenger
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election
Local priest tests positive for COVID-19
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say

Latest News

Agents find 67 undocumented immigrants inside abaondoned tractor trailer
Accident near Mines Road and Trade Center Boulevard causing traffic
City makes adjustment to vehicle parade permit
School district speaks out after player collapses
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say