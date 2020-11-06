Authorities shut down stash house on Lyon Street

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged stash house was shut down in Central Laredo by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident happened on Nov. 4, when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Lyon Street.

After a search of the home, agents found 10 undocumented immigrants living inside.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Ecuador and believed to be in the country illegally.

Border Patrol took custody and processed them accordingly.

