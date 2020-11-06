City makes adjustment to vehicle parade permit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has decided to make a minor adjustment to the vehicle parade permit guidelines.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the city decided to increase the number of vehicles in order for the event to require a permit.

Initially, it was set at 20 vehicles, but now that has changed to 100 which comes at no cost to the organizer of the event.

The city says when creating these types of events there must be a designated host who is responsible for ensuring compliance with the requirements of the order and must submit the permit at least 48 hours in advance.

Officials would like to remind the community when hosting vehicle parades to be mindful of your fellow neighbors and to comply with all traffic laws.

The new policy went into effect Thursday.

