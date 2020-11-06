District 7 City Council race heading to runoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three out of four of the city council district races will head to a runoff.

District 7 candidates Betty Flores and Vanessa Perez seem to be energized by the results.

Even though they won’t know the outcome for another month or so, they say they are humbled to know that the voters showed up for them in a race with nearly a dozen candidates.

Separated by less than 600 votes, former Laredo mayor Betty Flores leads the District 7 City Council race, according to the final results from the elections office released at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

After her stint as mayor from 1998 to 2006, Flores went on to become the first woman and Hispanic for the Farm Credit Bank of Texas board. She retired in January.

“Then I saw what was going on in district 7 a little bit more closely," Flores said. “I thought, ‘I need to jump back in, and I need to provide the experience and connections that I have developed for this district.'”

Just a few issues Flores is focusing on include traffic and safety, one specifically to ensure there is enough street lighting.

Her slogan is “Grow District 7.”

“If you see a need, and you can provide something, you provide it because it’s your community. It’s my grandson’s future.”

Perez is not trailing far behind. She has 19% of the votes, compared to Flores’ 26%.

Perez has led the fight against the La Bota’s Neighborhood Homeowners Association, something she is proud of.

Her slogan is “Move Laredo Forward,” which is what she hopes to do by addressing infrastructure and traffic issues, among others.

“We have a lot of improvement there, but we can get it done," said Perez. "I’m confident that if I get elected to city council, I will get it done.”

She says she will look at things from a citizen perspective in order to improve the area for her neighbors, friends, and family.

“I’m honored that the voters came out and cast their vote for me, and I just hope that I can end up victorious at the end of everything so that we can continue to move the district forward.”

Runoff elections typically have a much lower turnout than general elections.

Both candidates encourage Laredoans to make their voices heard once again.

The runoff election will be December 12th, but early voting will begin on November 30th.

