H-E-B feeds thousands during drive thru Feast of Sharing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, the pandemic will most likely keep changing many of the traditional events we’ve enjoyed over the years, one in particular that has fed thousands a hot Thanksgiving meals.

It’s that time of year of giving and thousands in our city are wondering about H-E-B’s Annual Feast of Sharing, a tradition that has been going on for 30 years and is so important because it helps combat hunger in our community.

With COVID-19, the dinner won’t be a dinner anymore, it’s set up a bit different this year.

Thousands of cars lined up at the South Texas Food Bank on Wednesday morning, lines reaching all the way to the Outlet Shoppes downtown.

Six thousand cars picked up their Thanksgiving meal to enjoy in the comfort of their home this year instead of at the Sames Auto Arena like usual and the tradition continues because it’s more than just a meal to many.

“It’s important because these people look forward to it throughout the year,” said Alma Boulbel. “They know they can look forward to it all year.”

Alma from the South Texas Food Bank says many in the community have been calling asking about what would be of this feast this year.

“They know they can always get a warm meal. Especially with the pandemic, they lost their jobs and source of income so they can look forward to a Thanksgiving meal.”

All cars pulled up with a number on their windshield, indicating how many meals they needed per household and they stood ready with their trunks open.

The H-E-B holiday dinners included the typical roasted turkey, green beans, and mashed potatoes with garlic butter.

But the route doesn’t stop in Laredo... H-E-B store director Ricardo Garcia says the stores' efforts to help feed the less fortunate are being carried out all throughout Texas.

“We’re starting off in Laredo, from here were going to Rio Grande as well. We’re also going to be doing Zapata County and also in different cities in the Valley.”

Community members say they were humbled to still be able to receive the meals.

If you were one of many looking forward to it but didn’t get to go, don’t worry. H-E-B along with the South Texas Food Bank is having another drive thru Feast of Sharing in December.

All that is needed is an ID, a current address, and a count of how many people live in your household.

