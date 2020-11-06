Health Department offering free flu clinic
The City of Laredo is hosting a free flu clinic on Saturday to ensure that you’re protected for influenza season.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The event will be a drive-thru on Saturday at the Laredo Health Department located on 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.
However, the flu drive will be happening on Maryland Street.
The event starts at 9 in the morning until supplies last.
Anyone wanting to attend is asked to please wear your face mask.
