Health Department offering free flu clinic

The City of Laredo is hosting a free flu clinic on Saturday to ensure that you’re protected for influenza season.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is hosting a free flu clinic to ensure that you’re protected for influenza season.

The event will be a drive-thru on Saturday at the Laredo Health Department located on 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.

However, the flu drive will be happening on Maryland Street.

The event starts at 9 in the morning until supplies last.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to please wear your face mask.

