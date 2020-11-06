Health officials share concerns with demobilizing hospital staff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When the pandemic first hit Webb County, hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

In order to provide some relief, the state sent over state nurses to help, but now these facilities are at risk of losing the extra help.

Health professionals are fighting to prevent what they call “a crisis situation” at local hospitals again.

The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino believes that COVID units could soon be overwhelmed if Laredo loses any additional medical personnel from the state.

According to Doctor Trevino, since the number of hospitalized patients in Laredo has decreased over the last few months the possibility of demobilizing more state medical personnel is an ongoing discussion between state, city, and county officials.

So far, only Doctors Hospital of Laredo has lost the extra help from state staff, a little under 200 medical care professional remain in Laredo.

Even though the move has not been made yet, Trevino is voicing out his concerns telling KGNS he does not support dismissing further state medical personnel.

Trevino says with the holiday activities and colder weather approaching he believes a surge is coming.

“I do want to inform the public that the hospitals have been operating 2 to 3 times their normal capacity," said Trevino. “That’s why we are fighting to keep the necessary state medical staff.... Because we are medically under served and we are so short in staff we cannot afford to lose this staff. This will result in more transfers and regretfully deaths that can be avoidable.”

Trevino adds he has spoken to several of the doctors in the community, including his medical advisory team, the COVID team leads, and they all agree with this objection.

City and county officials have previously reported in order for the state medical personnel to be released the county judge, city mayor, and both emergency management coordinators have to all agree.

If the additional staff is demobilized, capacity at the hospitals decrease which has a direct impact on the hospitalization rate, which could then affect business capacity.

