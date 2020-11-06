Advertisement

Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say

Edinburg Authorities investigating murder-suicide(KRGV)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide where a man allegedly drove from Laredo to Edinburg to kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself.

According to KRGV, the incident happened on Oct. 30, when Edinburg Police received a call from the Laredo Police Department regarding a welfare concern at the 800 block of Russian Avenue.

Officers with Edinburg Police arrived at the location and found that the apartment had been broken into and a man and a woman were found deceased.

The woman was identified as 23-year-old Alyssa Martinez and the man was identified as 25-year-old Alan Olivo.

Prior to the discovery, Laredo Police had informed law enforcement in Edinburg that there was a suicidal man who was on his way to his girlfriend’s apartment and was armed with a gun.

Autopsy results are pending; however, investigators say Martinez had gunshot wounds to her body and Olvio had one gunshot wound to the head.

A handgun was also found near Olivo’s body.

