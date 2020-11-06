LISD to hold drive-thru flu clinics for students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing its efforts to keep students safe from influenza this flu season.

This Saturday, Nov. 7, LISD will hold a student drive thru flu clinic at Zachry Elementary where students can get their flu shot.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Parents will need to fill out consent forms in order for their child to receive the shot.

The drive-thru clinic is open to all LISD students that are Texas Vaccines for Children eligible. Students must be uninsured/underinsured/ have CHIP or Medicaid to qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children Vaccine.

The school district is encouraging all parents to make sure their children get vaccinated this year.

Additional LISD Flu Clinics have been scheduled for next week. To make an appointment for the flu clinic parents can call 273-8063.

The Flu Clinic schedule include:

· Tuesday, November 10, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Trevino Magnet School

· Wednesday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Field

· Thursday, November 12, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Zachry Softball Complex

· Tuesday, November 17, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Field

· Wednesday, November 18, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Trevino Magnet School

· Thursday, November 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Zachry Softball Complex

