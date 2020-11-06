Advertisement

Local priest tests positive for COVID-19

According to the San Agustin social media pages, future masses have been canceled as a safety precaution.
San Agustin Catholic Cathedral
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local church cancels future masses after a priest tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the San Agustin Catholic Cathedral social media pages, Father Iden Bello has tested positive and parish staff have now been sent home.

In the post, it is advised that weekday and weekend masses have been cancelled as a safety precaution.

