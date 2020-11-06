Local Trump supports protest peacefully

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Devoted Trump supporters took to the riverbanks to take a symbolic stance as they showed their love for their chosen presidential candidate.

On Friday morning, a handful of Trump supporters were seen peacefully standing with their Trump flags as they stood by their president.

Jose Salvador says there are some things he would like investigated about the voting system.

“Well, there could be specific instances of voter fraud, what I think needs to be investigated is the system for processing these votes, whether a lack of ID or whether unsolicited mail-in ballots.... Pennsylvania probably one of the bigger ones where the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania decided on voter legislations, which is supposed to be the state legislature, not the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.”

Salazar believes those that look down on Hispanic Trump supporters forget they are American too, and they want all the things normal Americans want like security and freedom.

