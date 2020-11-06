Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,570 positive cases of COVID-19

Death toll at 323
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our sister city across the border is seeing an increase in cases as well as deaths.

As of Thursday, Nuevo Laredo reported 2,570 positive cases of the coronavirus with 113 of those cases currently active.

So far 323 residents have lost their battle to the virus, 2,134 have recovered and 81tests are still pending.

Currently, Tamaulipas has a total of 32,965 cases.

