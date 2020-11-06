School district speaks out after player collapses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A high school football game came to a brief halt after a quarterback collapsed on the sidelines.

The incident happened on Thursday evening just moments before the end of the first half of the game against Eagle Pass CC Win.

Gerardo Cham with Martin High School was taken to a local hospital.

An LISD spokesperson said Coach David Charles reports that Cham is doing much better and hopes he will return for next week’s game.

No word on what might have caused the medical episode, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

