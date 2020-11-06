Stuck in the 80s

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s Friday and we are in love with these beautiful temperatures that we are going to be seeing this weekend!

Although we are going to be entering the second week of November, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be any major changes from here on out.

On Friday we’ll start in the low-60s and see a high of about 82 degrees. As we head into the evening we’ll dip down until the upper 50s for a short while but that will only be during the early morning hours.

Things aren’t going to change much on Saturday as we prepare for another warm day and on Sunday we’ll warm up to a high of 85 and on Monday things will get hotter at 88 degrees.

Taking a look at mid-week, we’ll drop to the low 80s but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any drastic changes.

We could see some changes possibly next weekend.

