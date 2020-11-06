Tune into KGNS News on Saturdays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We at KGNS are excited to tell you starting this weekend, we will be keeping you up to date seven days a week!

We’re expanding our newscasts to include KGNS News on Saturdays, joining our weekend coverage on Sundays.

Starting Saturday, November 7th you’ll be able to catch Brenda Camacho at five and ten.

It’s something we’re excited to bring to you so be sure to join us as we keep you updated on the things going on here at home, at the state, national, and the global level.

