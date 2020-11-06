Advertisement

Tune into KGNS News on Saturdays

We at KGNS are excited to tell you starting this weekend, we will be keeping you up to date seven days a week!
KGNS News on Saturdays
KGNS News on Saturdays(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We at KGNS are excited to tell you starting this weekend, we will be keeping you up to date seven days a week!

We’re expanding our newscasts to include KGNS News on Saturdays, joining our weekend coverage on Sundays.

Starting Saturday, November 7th you’ll be able to catch Brenda Camacho at five and ten.

It’s something we’re excited to bring to you so be sure to join us as we keep you updated on the things going on here at home, at the state, national, and the global level.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say
UPDATE: Driver facing slew of charges in chase that claimed the life of passenger
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election
Local priest tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Accident reported by North Central Park
Local Trump supports protest peacefully
Health Department offering free flu clinic
Two injured in Thursday night rollover on Houston Street