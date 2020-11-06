Two injured in Thursday night rollover on Houston Street
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a rollover accident that happened on Thursday evening.
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Houston Street and Vidaurri Avenue.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, one of the victims had to be removed from the vehicle, meanwhile, the other hit a stationary object.
Both were taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.
