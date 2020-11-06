Advertisement

Two injured in Thursday night rollover on Houston Street

Both of the victims were taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a rollover accident that happened on Thursday evening.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Houston Street and Vidaurri Avenue.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, one of the victims had to be removed from the vehicle, meanwhile, the other hit a stationary object.

Both were taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

