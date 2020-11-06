UISD Let’s Move for Scholars event happening Saturday!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to get people moving and grooving this weekend and best of all its all for a great cause.

Every year, UISD holds its, “Let’s Move for Scholars” Run, Walk, Bike, and Zumba event to help raise money for scholarships.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, UISD has decided to hold a virtual run and Zumba class.

Participants can go the distance in any area of their choosing from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, the virtual Zumba class will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information on either of these events, you can call 956-473-6201 or 956-473-6279.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.