Advertisement

UISD Let’s Move for Scholars event happening Saturday!

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards student scholarships
Annual scholarship run to go virtual
Annual scholarship run to go virtual(UISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to get people moving and grooving this weekend and best of all its all for a great cause.

Every year, UISD holds its, “Let’s Move for Scholars” Run, Walk, Bike, and Zumba event to help raise money for scholarships.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, UISD has decided to hold a virtual run and Zumba class.

Participants can go the distance in any area of their choosing from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, the virtual Zumba class will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information on either of these events, you can call 956-473-6201 or 956-473-6279.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident in central Laredo
UPDATE: Driver arrested and one dead after chase results in crash
Zapata County turns red for 2020 election
Local priest tests positive for COVID-19
CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy

Latest News

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,570 positive cases of COVID-19
Stuck in the 80s
H-E-B feeds thousands during drive thru Feast of Sharing
Health officials share concerns with demobilizing hospital staff