Webb County Republicans double turnout in 2020 election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Republicans in Webb County may have had the loudest roar, but they were still unable to flip the entire community red.

However, historic numbers were seen as more than double Republican voters turned out to the polls to show their supports in droves and declared their candidate with signs and flags.

This election season, the men and women in red really showed up.

“Webb County Republicans have come out of the closet, as they say, and we’ve had a lot of real good support from south Laredo and north Laredo so we’ve looked really good right now.”

On Tuesday, we spoke with Webb County Republican chairman Bill Young who shared a hopeful message for the future of the community.

“I really think this election season we’re going to see a big change, we’re starting to move to the red side. It’s been blue for a long time. We’ve really worked real hard. We’ve put out a lot of signs and we have a lot of support from a lot of people, so I think it’s growing.”

Taking a look at final results for the 2020 election, Republicans did increase voter turnout but were unable to beat out the Democratic voters.

Despite the result, Webb County Republicans doubled their turnout compared to elections over the last decade.

Young says this year they took a grassroots approach to build the party.

“I think that’s a big thing and makes a big difference.”

We will see whether or not Webb County will see a change in color in the next four years.

Young did tell us that he will be retiring as the Republican chair and that his vice president Tyler Kraus will take over.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.