PBS documentary highlights illegal immigration in gateway city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A documentary that highlights the gateway city and Webb County will premier on a major network next year.

The director for the documentary sat with KGNS to tell us about what led them to choose our community.

Curiosity is what compelled a film crew to experience what life along the border is really like, and pretty soon people will be able to know what makes Webb County and Laredo who we are today.

Coming in February 2021 on PBS, the series is called “Connected: a Search for Unity," and it features the gateway city.

“This one in Laredo, the title of the episode is ‘The River,’” said director Nate Griffin. “The conversation is the scary and difficult conversation about immigration, illegal immigration, the treatment of those who come into our country not through legal means.”

The director Nate Griffin tells us the crew stayed here for two weeks to get a feel of what the city is really like.

They came in blindfolded, not knowing much about the city, only basing themselves off what they’ve heard in the media.

They didn’t have anyone to interview, but after asking around they found some of our officials.

“Tano came up in the conversation and we just cold called him basically and just reached out, and he invited us out to his ranch and had a few amazing conversations and it’s kind of funny, actually.”

They also found other locals with powerful stories to tell. He says the stories that our city has to tell made such an impact on the crew.

“It’s impossible to not sit knee to knee with our subject and to not cry with her.”

He says they got a “feel of the community,” besides what is said in the news.

“The political conversation becomes irrelevant in the context of her story.”

Griffin tells us he hopes local viewers here in the gateway city remember that while things are different between us, they want our stories to bring us together.

You can also expect to see Sister Rosemary and Webb County Medical Examiner Corinne Stern on the episode.

