Agents arrest man with history of violence

Record checks revealed 58-year-old Santos Evaristo Maldonado had prior convictions that include attempted murder
Santos Evaristo Maldonado
Santos Evaristo Maldonado(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with a history of violence is captured by Border Patrol agents during an immigration bust.

It happened last Friday morning when agents came across 20 people near Highway 285 just east of Hebbronville.

Among them was 58-year-old Santos Evaristo Maldonado of El Salvador.

Records revealed Maldonado had previous convictions on charges that include attempted murder.

He was also found to have been deported multiple times.

Maldonado was arrested on immigration violations and taken into custody by the U.S. marshals.

