Advertisement

Barber Education Academy receives a boost from the city

Through the Federal Cares Fund Act, $1.35 million in grants have gone to 82 Laredo businesses
Barber Education Academy
Barber Education Academy(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -There’s no doubt that the pandemic has brought hardship on businesses, but especially small locally owned ones.

The owner of Barber Education Academy located on Calle Del Norte received some much-needed relief thanks to the city’s Small Business Assistance Program.

The academy closed its doors after the city mandated all non-essential businesses to temporarily shut down.

Co-owner and lead barber instructor Javier Hernandez says, “We were hoping for what any other small business owners here in Laredo is hoping for is that things do get back to normal.”

That is why the City of Laredo Economic Development Department stepped in.

Through the Federal Cares Fund Act, $1.35 million in grants have gone to 82 Laredo businesses.

The Barber Education Academy, which trains young barbers, was just one of the many recipients.

Economic development director Teclo Garcia says, “Business of all types are important to Laredo, but small businesses are formed by local Laredoans and they put their heart and souls in whatever their enterprise is, whether it’s a small restaurant or local mechanic shop.”

Garcia adds that the 400 businesses that applied had to have 20 employees or fewer and less than $1.5 million in revenue.

They also could not have received the first round of federal funding.

The co-owner of the Barber Education Academy says they will use the funds to cover daily expenses and maintain a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

The most relieving part is that the Small Business Assistance Program provides grants rather than loans, which means owners do not have to worry about paying the money back.

Hernandez says, “Little by little, we are getting the customers that would normally come in for the affordable prices and the barbering services that we offer. We are very grateful that we won’t have to get into debt with this fund.”

Garcia is hopeful that the city can receive more federal funds to help even more business owners.

The Barber Education Academy is actually celebrating its second anniversary this month, and new classes start this Monday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin High School quarterback collapses on the sidelines
School district speaks out after player collapses
Edinburg Authorities investigating murder-suicide
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say
Accident reported
Accident reported by North Central Park
Gateway city to be featured in PBS documentary
PBS documentary highlights illegal immigration in gateway city
Trump peaceful protest
Local Trump supporters protest peacefully

Latest News

Barber Education Academy receives grant
Barber Education Academy receives a boost from the city
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic
Bars officially open for business in Webb County
Jennifer Aldridge/MGN
Santa Claus coming to Mall Del Norte on Black Friday
Zapata County
Zapata sees an increase in positive COVID-19 cases