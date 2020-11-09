Barber Education Academy receives a boost from the city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -There’s no doubt that the pandemic has brought hardship on businesses, but especially small locally owned ones.

The owner of Barber Education Academy located on Calle Del Norte received some much-needed relief thanks to the city’s Small Business Assistance Program.

The academy closed its doors after the city mandated all non-essential businesses to temporarily shut down.

Co-owner and lead barber instructor Javier Hernandez says, “We were hoping for what any other small business owners here in Laredo is hoping for is that things do get back to normal.”

That is why the City of Laredo Economic Development Department stepped in.

Through the Federal Cares Fund Act, $1.35 million in grants have gone to 82 Laredo businesses.

The Barber Education Academy, which trains young barbers, was just one of the many recipients.

Economic development director Teclo Garcia says, “Business of all types are important to Laredo, but small businesses are formed by local Laredoans and they put their heart and souls in whatever their enterprise is, whether it’s a small restaurant or local mechanic shop.”

Garcia adds that the 400 businesses that applied had to have 20 employees or fewer and less than $1.5 million in revenue.

They also could not have received the first round of federal funding.

The co-owner of the Barber Education Academy says they will use the funds to cover daily expenses and maintain a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

The most relieving part is that the Small Business Assistance Program provides grants rather than loans, which means owners do not have to worry about paying the money back.

Hernandez says, “Little by little, we are getting the customers that would normally come in for the affordable prices and the barbering services that we offer. We are very grateful that we won’t have to get into debt with this fund.”

Garcia is hopeful that the city can receive more federal funds to help even more business owners.

The Barber Education Academy is actually celebrating its second anniversary this month, and new classes start this Monday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.