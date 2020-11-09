Advertisement

Bars officially open for business in Webb County

Webb County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says there won’t be any changes to the order unless they start to see a significant rise in our hospitalization rate
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic(Justin Reyes)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Bars in Webb County are officially open for business once again.

Back in October, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order authorizing bars to open to 50 percent capacity in Texas counties, but only if hospitalizations were less than 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

On Friday, Webb County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Steve Landin said local bars opened their doors on Monday, Nov. 2.

Judge Tano Tijerina submitted a request to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, also known as TABC to allow for it.

Chief Landin says there won’t be any changes to the order unless they start to see a significant rise in our hospitalization rate.

The current rate is at 11.1 percent.

