Do the political campaigns that spend the most money always win?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Roughly two weeks before Election Day, our KGNS News Reporter Ashley Soriano asked the question, “Does money talk?”

In her quest to find the answer, she reviewed the campaign finances of all 24 City Council candidates; now she’s following up with the records of those headed to a runoff.

Three out of four of the City Council races did not have a decisive winner as of Tuesday.

None of the candidates reached more than 50 percent of the votes which means the top two will go head to head once again in December.

District Four only had two candidates, so there actually was a clear winner, incumbent Alberto Torres.

Historically, the candidate who receives and spends the most money on their campaign often wins, but that’s not the case in every scenario.

Taking a look at the campaign finance records, which covers from late September to late October, Torres, received nearly $17,000 in monetary contributions and spent nearly $47,000.

District 4 City Council Campaign finances (KGNS)

That’s compared to challenger Esmeralda Hereford’s $960 in monetary donations and spending a little more than $3,000.

If you take a look at the statistics, you can see the difference in the last reported finances which were released in early October.

District Four City Council Campaign Finances part Two (KGNS)

At that time, Torres received nearly $18,000 and spent more than $21,000, which is a lot of money.

In District Five, incumbent Nelly Vielma received $6,100 and spent more than $28,000.

District 5 City Council Campaign Finances (KGNS)

That may sound like a large gap, but according to the last campaign finance reports, she brought in more than $30,000 in donations.

In comparison, Ruben Gutierrez received $900 and spent $4,000. Last cycle receiving $11,000.

The two will go head to head in a runoff.

In District Seven, there is no incumbent, as George Altgelt did not seek re-election.

Betty Flores received $7,000 and spent nearly $24,000.

District Seven City Council Campaign Finances (KGNS)

Her donations were down just by a thousand from the last reports, but her expenses increased.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Perez drew in $1,500 and spent more than $7,000.

Both of those are down slightly from the last cycle.

They are also headed to a runoff.

And last but not least, District Eight, perhaps the most fascinating.

District 8 City Council Campaign finances (KGNS)

A write-in candidate led the incumbent significantly in votes, as she garnered nearly 43% of the vote, compared to Roberto Balli’s 20%.

She also leads in donations and expenditures by an exorbitant amount.

According to the graph, Alyssa Cigarroa received $57,500 and spent nearly $110,000.

Keep in mind, according to the last reports.

She spent nearly $90,000 and received $38,000.

Balli received only a $50 donation but spent nearly $3,000, that’s compared to last time receiving $9000 and spending just over $200.

The takeaway from this is that the winner in District Four and the leaders in votes in the other three districts each received and spent more money in both reporting cycles.

So to answer the question, “Does money talk?” It looks like we’re going to find out this December.

