Laredo International Airport to host virtual business opportunity fair

The virtual event will include a presentation from airport officials as well as local leaders
Laredo International Airport
Laredo International Airport
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local airport will be hosting a free virtual business venture fair.

Small business owners will have the opportunity to learn about new Airport Property Development and all of the opportunities for small business enterprises in the construction and concession industry at the Laredo International Airport.

Attendees will be able to view a presentation from the City of Laredo, Laredo International Airport, the Airport Minority Advisory Council, as well as other prime contractors and design consultants.

Several local leaders as well as officials from the Laredo airport will take part in the presentations.

The event will take place on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. guests can click here to register, and they will receive a link to the event.

