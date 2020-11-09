Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip leads to the discovery of several bundles of cocaine.

The incident happened at the 4500 block of Falls Drive where police saw what looked like a drug exchange between a Jeep and a truck outside a home.

When investigators approached both units, they found six bundles of cocaine and six bundles inside the residence.

As a result, Felix Gerardo Panfilo and Amenofis Saldivar were arrested for possession.

The street value of the drugs is said to be at $400,000 and the case remains under investigation.

