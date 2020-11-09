Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
Officers encountered what appeared to be a drug exchange outside a home which resulted in the seizure of cocaine
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip leads to the discovery of several bundles of cocaine.
The incident happened at the 4500 block of Falls Drive where police saw what looked like a drug exchange between a Jeep and a truck outside a home.
When investigators approached both units, they found six bundles of cocaine and six bundles inside the residence.
As a result, Felix Gerardo Panfilo and Amenofis Saldivar were arrested for possession.
The street value of the drugs is said to be at $400,000 and the case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.