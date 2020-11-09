Advertisement

Laredoans react to Biden’s projected win

News of president-elect Joe Biden’s projected win got many local people to speak out for and against it on social media and at events around town.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - News of president-elect Joe Biden’s projected win got many local people to speak out for and against it on social media and at events around town.

While President Trump garnered over 25,000 votes in Webb County, more than 41,000 went to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

We headed out to talk to community leaders and residents about the race and the president elected.

“The thing is that we need to unite as a nation and behind our president [Biden],” said Lucia De La Cruz, a local resident. “He is my president, even though I didn’t vote for him. But I said, I will give him the respect he is due for his office. If we unite and do what’s best for the country. It’s the only way we can win.”

“I know there are people on both sides of the issue, but certainly some things, like changes regarding the wall,” said Miguel Conchas, president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce. “People who are opposing that are expecting that, but the main things that are affecting people here in town, that’s not going to change.”

In 2016, President Trump garnered over 12,000 votes from residents along Webb County.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing operation results in seven arrests
Seven arrested during multiple drug busts
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
Martin High School quarterback collapses on the sidelines
School district speaks out after player collapses
Edinburg Authorities investigating murder-suicide
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic
Bars officially open for business in Webb County

Latest News

LISD swearing-in ceremony
LISD Board of Trustees to hold swearing-in ceremony
Pfizer COVID vaccine
Local health official discusses COVID vaccine
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
File photo: City of Laredo races
Do the political campaigns that spend the most money always win?