Laredoans react to Biden’s projected win

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - News of president-elect Joe Biden’s projected win got many local people to speak out for and against it on social media and at events around town.

While President Trump garnered over 25,000 votes in Webb County, more than 41,000 went to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

We headed out to talk to community leaders and residents about the race and the president elected.

“The thing is that we need to unite as a nation and behind our president [Biden],” said Lucia De La Cruz, a local resident. “He is my president, even though I didn’t vote for him. But I said, I will give him the respect he is due for his office. If we unite and do what’s best for the country. It’s the only way we can win.”

“I know there are people on both sides of the issue, but certainly some things, like changes regarding the wall,” said Miguel Conchas, president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce. “People who are opposing that are expecting that, but the main things that are affecting people here in town, that’s not going to change.”

In 2016, President Trump garnered over 12,000 votes from residents along Webb County.

