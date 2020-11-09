LISD Board of Trustees to hold swearing-in ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is swearing in newly elected members this week.

Election Day is behind us and LISD is gearing up for their swearing in ceremony.

The event is happening on Tuesday at 5 in the afternoon on Shirley Field.

The district will be swearing-in newly elected board members for district one, two, four, five, and seven.

