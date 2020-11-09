Advertisement

LISD Board of Trustees to hold swearing-in ceremony

The district will be swearing-in newly elected board members for district one, two, four, five, and seven.
LISD swearing-in ceremony
LISD swearing-in ceremony(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is swearing in newly elected members this week.

Election Day is behind us and LISD is gearing up for their swearing in ceremony.

The event is happening on Tuesday at 5 in the afternoon on Shirley Field.

The district will be swearing-in newly elected board members for district one, two, four, five, and seven.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing operation results in seven arrests
Seven arrested during multiple drug busts
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
Martin High School quarterback collapses on the sidelines
School district speaks out after player collapses
Edinburg Authorities investigating murder-suicide
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic
Bars officially open for business in Webb County

Latest News

Pfizer COVID vaccine
Local health official discusses COVID vaccine
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
File photo: City of Laredo races
Do the political campaigns that spend the most money always win?
Barber Education Academy receives grant
Barber Education Academy receives a boost from the city